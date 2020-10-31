CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - A father and member of the Camp Humphreys community holds his daughter while attending the Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The Spooktacular included entertainment such as trunk or treat, food providers, costume contests, music and other events which brought the spirit of Halloween to service members, families and community members. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 05:45
|Photo ID:
|6409235
|VIRIN:
|201031-A-QF685-1003
|Resolution:
|2332x1555
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys celebrates Humphreys Halloween Spooktacular 2020 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
