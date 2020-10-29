USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword

201029-N-LM581-1268 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Winnipeg’s embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter approaches the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Reina J. Delgado)

