Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword [Image 7 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Reina Delgado 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    201029-N-LM581-1148 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 29, 2020) Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Winnipeg’s embarked CH-148 Cyclone helicopter lands on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Reina J. Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 22:08
    Photo ID: 6409206
    VIRIN: 201029-N-LM581-1148
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword [Image 11 of 11], by SN Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Keen Sword

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    flight operations
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Keen Sword
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    Keen Sword-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT