201030-N-ZF088-2003 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) Sailors perform pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2014
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 22:08
|Photo ID:
|6409199
|VIRIN:
|201030-N-ZF088-2001
|Resolution:
|4730x2410
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO 2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
