An Alaska Army Nation Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by aviators with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, approaches Neibhur Drop Zone while supporting aerial sustainment training for Army paratroopers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 29, 2020. The Army aviators were supporting paratroopers with Dark Horse Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 20:39 Photo ID: 6409177 VIRIN: 201029-F-HY271-0025 Resolution: 3248x2162 Size: 2.95 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.