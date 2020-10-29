Army Pvt. Kyle Valle, a paratrooper with Dark Horse Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, pauses for a photograph after completing aerial sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 29, 2020. Alaska Army National Guard aviators with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion provided air support for the aerial sustainment training. Valle is from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 20:39
|Photo ID:
|6409184
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-HY271-0104
|Resolution:
|2294x3447
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT