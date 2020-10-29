Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER [Image 2 of 10]

    AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army Nation Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by aviators with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, approaches Neibhur Drop Zone while supporting aerial sustainment training for Army paratroopers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 29, 2020. The Army aviators were supporting paratroopers with Dark Horse Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 20:38
    Photo ID: 6409174
    VIRIN: 201029-F-HY271-0019
    Resolution: 4000x2663
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Army aviation
    CH-47 Chinook
    USARAK
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    USINDOPACOM

