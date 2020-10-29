AKARNG aviators and USARAK paratroopers conduct aerial sustainment training at JBER

Paratroopers with Dark Horse Troop, 1st Squadron, 40th Cavalry Regiment (Airborne), 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, offload gear from an Alaska Army Nation Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter during aerial sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 29, 2020. The CH-47 Chinook helicopter was operated by aviators with Bravo Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

