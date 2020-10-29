U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan E. Hill, left, heavy equipment chief with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, stands at attention during an awards ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2020. Hill received the Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts in building the G-36 Company Battle Course Range. G-36 has been redesigned to enable company commanders to train with organic weapons systems and attachments they would have available during combat and conduct full-scale operations on one range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 17:30
|Photo ID:
|6409035
|VIRIN:
|201029-M-CO135-1004
|Resolution:
|5030x3353
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Lejeune Marines recognized for G-36 Company Battle Course Range reconstruction efforts, enhancing training capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS
