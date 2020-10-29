Camp Lejeune Marines recognized for G-36 Company Battle Course Range reconstruction efforts, enhancing training capabilities

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan E. Hill, left, heavy equipment chief with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, stands at attention during an awards ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2020. Hill received the Meritorious Service Medal for his efforts in building the G-36 Company Battle Course Range. G-36 has been redesigned to enable company commanders to train with organic weapons systems and attachments they would have available during combat and conduct full-scale operations on one range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

