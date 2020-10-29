Camp Lejeune Marines recognized for G-36 Company Battle Course Range reconstruction efforts, enhancing training capabilities

Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, right, sergeant major of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, reads the citation of a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an awards ceremony at the site of the new G-36 Company Battle Course Range on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2020. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion and 8th Engineer Support Battalion received the award for their efforts in helping to build the range. The range has been redesigned to enable company commanders to train with organic weapons systems and attachments they would have available during combat and conduct full-scale operations on one range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

