Camp Lejeune Marines recognized for G-36 Company Battle Course Range reconstruction efforts, enhancing training capabilities

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, center, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, awards Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan E. Hill, right, heavy equipment chief with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, MCB Camp Lejeune, the Meritorious Achievement Medal on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2020. Hill received the award for his efforts in building the G-36 Company Battle Course Range. G-36 has been redesigned to enable company commanders to train with organic weapons systems and attachments they would have available during combat and conduct full-scale operations on one range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

