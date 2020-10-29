U.S. Marines with 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion and 8th Engineer Support Battalion report to Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, during an awards ceremony at the site of the G-36 Company Battle Course Range on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 29, 2020. Alford awarded the Marines with the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for their efforts in helping to building the range. G-36 has been redesigned to enable company commanders to train with organic weapons systems and attachments they would have available during combat and conduct full-scale operations on one range. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:25 Photo ID: 6409033 VIRIN: 201029-M-CO135-1001 Resolution: 5408x3605 Size: 2.52 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lejeune Marines recognized for G-36 Company Battle Course Range reconstruction efforts, enhancing training capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ginnie Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.