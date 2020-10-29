GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 29) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, visits Voyage Management System (VMS) lab at Center for Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes October 29. The visit was to observe Ready, Relevant Learning, a pillar of Sailor 2025, which leverages training technologies that supplements traditional classroom instruction with demonstrated and measurable improvements to a Sailor’s ability to learn and to retain the knowledge and skills required to be successful at a given point in his or her career. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 10:26 Photo ID: 6408425 VIRIN: 201029-N-BN978-5010 Resolution: 3300x2200 Size: 1.09 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Commander Tours TSC, CEODD, SWESC and CSCSU Great Lakes [Image 4 of 4], by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.