NETC Commander Tours TSC, CEODD, SWESC and CSCSU Great Lakes

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 29) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, holds a townhall meeting with students at Center for Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes October 29. The visit was to observe Ready, Relevant Learning, a pillar of Sailor 2025, which leverages training technologies that supplements traditional classroom instruction with demonstrated and measurable improvements to a Sailor’s ability to learn and to retain the knowledge and skills required to be successful at a given point in his or her career. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

