Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Year in Review

Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 29) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and...... read more read more Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 29) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, visits Voyage Management System (VMS) lab at Center for Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes October 29. The visit was to observe Ready, Relevant Learning, a pillar of Sailor 2025, which leverages training technologies that supplements traditional classroom instruction with demonstrated and measurable improvements to a Sailor’s ability to learn and to retain the knowledge and skills required to be successful at a given point in his or her career. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 19, 2021)— As the new year begins, it is worthwhile to look back at a snapshot of the many changes, events, successes of Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes during 2020.



Students and staff of the command were up to the challenge brought upon by COVID-19 to continue the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. For their success, Commanding Officer Capt. Richie Enriquez awarded staff members with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



This year more than 10,000 Sailors pass through the doors of Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes for training in 26 courses of instruction. CSCSU provides accession level training to 10 rates at Apprentice Technical Training (ATT) and ‘A’ Schools as well as advanced training at ‘C’ and ‘F’ schools.



On July 10, CSCSU welcomed Cmdr. Shaun Fischer as commanding officer relieving Capt. Richie Enriquez.



This year saw nine first class petty officers selected for promotion to chief petty officer and 33 staff advanced to the rank of first class petty officers.

CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer took great pleasure in advancing Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gabrielle Ralston to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).



The past year’s review, along with previous ones, is impressive. CSCSU has created a long annual tradition of successes proving that the command can look forward to great accomplishments in training.