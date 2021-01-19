GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 19, 2021)— As the new year begins, it is worthwhile to look back at a snapshot of the many changes, events, successes of Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes during 2020.
Students and staff of the command were up to the challenge brought upon by COVID-19 to continue the absolute mission essential work at providing highly trained Sailors for the fleet. For their success, Commanding Officer Capt. Richie Enriquez awarded staff members with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
This year more than 10,000 Sailors pass through the doors of Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes for training in 26 courses of instruction. CSCSU provides accession level training to 10 rates at Apprentice Technical Training (ATT) and ‘A’ Schools as well as advanced training at ‘C’ and ‘F’ schools.
On July 10, CSCSU welcomed Cmdr. Shaun Fischer as commanding officer relieving Capt. Richie Enriquez.
This year saw nine first class petty officers selected for promotion to chief petty officer and 33 staff advanced to the rank of first class petty officers.
CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer took great pleasure in advancing Electronics Technician 2nd Class Gabrielle Ralston to first class petty officer utilizing the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP).
The past year’s review, along with previous ones, is impressive. CSCSU has created a long annual tradition of successes proving that the command can look forward to great accomplishments in training.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 10:06
|Story ID:
|387137
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Year in Review, by Brian Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT