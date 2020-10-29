Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Commander Tours TSC, CEODD, SWESC and CSCSU Great Lakes [Image 4 of 4]

    NETC Commander Tours TSC, CEODD, SWESC and CSCSU Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (October 29) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, holds a townhall meeting with students at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes October 29. The visit was to observe Ready, Relevant Learning, a pillar of Sailor 2025, which leverages training technologies that supplements traditional classroom instruction with demonstrated and measurable improvements to a Sailor’s ability to learn and to retain the knowledge and skills required to be successful at a given point in his or her career. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)

