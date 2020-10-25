USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), left, steams alongside the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) during an underway replenishment prior to participating in Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (US. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

