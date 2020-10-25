USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2020) – The U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199), left, refuels the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) during an underway replenishment prior to participating in Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (US. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:26
|Photo ID:
|6408280
|VIRIN:
|201025-N-UA460-0003
|Resolution:
|2710x1936
|Size:
|937.66 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Tippecanoe Resupplies Fleet and International Partners in Advance of Keen Sword
