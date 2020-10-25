Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy [Image 1 of 4]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.25.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2020) – The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) approaches the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in preparation for an underway replenishment prior to participating in Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (US. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)

    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Tippecanoe Resupplies Fleet and International Partners in Advance of Keen Sword

