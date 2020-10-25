USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts Underway Replenishments with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Royal Canadian Navy

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 25, 2020) – The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) approaches the U.S. Navy Military Sealift Command Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) in preparation for an underway replenishment prior to participating in Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Bosch)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 09:27
|Photo ID:
|6408281
|VIRIN:
|201025-N-UA460-0010
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|959.84 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Tippecanoe Resupplies Fleet and International Partners in Advance of Keen Sword
