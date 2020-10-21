Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles (right) take a moment to ring the bell at Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 21. The inscription below the bell states that “In support of those who protect our freedom, may we always ring the bell of liberty by serving the Warfighter and our nation.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 08:06 Photo ID: 6408148 VIRIN: 201021-A-PC730-322 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.04 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-4 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.