    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-4 [Image 4 of 4]

    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-4

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and his Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles (right) take a moment to ring the bell at Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 21. The inscription below the bell states that “In support of those who protect our freedom, may we always ring the bell of liberty by serving the Warfighter and our nation.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 08:06
    Photo ID: 6408148
    VIRIN: 201021-A-PC730-322
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
