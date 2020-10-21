Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (left), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (right), Commander Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, had the opportunity to discuss DLA’s plan to reduce their inventories worldwide during their meeting at DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 08:07 Photo ID: 6408144 VIRIN: 201021-A-PC730-035 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 2.05 MB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-1 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.