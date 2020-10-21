Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-2 [Image 2 of 4]

    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-2

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (left), Commander Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, briefed Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (right), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, during his visit to DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 21. The two generals also had the opportunity to discuss the transition for the sustainment of the Army Combat Fitness Test equipment from TACOM to DLA and the responsibility for contracts supporting medical item operations at Sierra Army Depot in California.

