DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-2

Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (left), Commander Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, briefed Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (right), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, during his visit to DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Oct. 21. The two generals also had the opportunity to discuss the transition for the sustainment of the Army Combat Fitness Test equipment from TACOM to DLA and the responsibility for contracts supporting medical item operations at Sierra Army Depot in California.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 08:07
|Photo ID:
|6408145
|VIRIN:
|201021-A-PC730-134
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
