    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-3 [Image 3 of 4]

    DLA Troop Support visit - 20201021-3

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Charles (left), Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, and Brig. Gen. Darren Werner (2nd from left), commanding general TACOM, met with Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence (2nd from right), Commander Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and Deputy to the Commander DLA Troop Support, Richard Ellis (right) at the DLA Troop Support Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 21.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 08:06
    Photo ID: 6408146
    VIRIN: 201021-A-PC730-230
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
