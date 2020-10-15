U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Torey L. Jinks, 86th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, right, trains Tech. Sgt. Tanner Herring, 86th OSS air traffic control watch supervisor, on a terminal control workstation at Ground Controlled Approach at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 15, 2020. Prior to departure, aircraft will communicate with the ATC Tower. Once the aircraft is in the sky, pilots will communicate with GCA, guiding them until they are transitioned to German air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:58 Photo ID: 6408101 VIRIN: 201015-F-KY598-1032 Resolution: 5050x3367 Size: 2.93 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.