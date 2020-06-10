Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessa Bunn, 86th Operations Support Squadron airfield management and training noncommissioned officer in charge, inspects an area of the airfield under construction at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020. The Airfield Management team fused 66 COVID-19 missions with multi-country travel restrictions, limited manning, daily training and transient flight operations, while also teaming with Air Mobility Command, the 86th Medical Group, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Transient Alert to execute expeditious support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

