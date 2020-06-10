Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift [Image 4 of 5]

    Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tessa Bunn, 86th Operations Support Squadron airfield management and training noncommissioned officer in charge, inspects an area of the airfield under construction at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2020. The Airfield Management team fused 66 COVID-19 missions with multi-country travel restrictions, limited manning, daily training and transient flight operations, while also teaming with Air Mobility Command, the 86th Medical Group, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Transient Alert to execute expeditious support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:59
    Photo ID: 6408102
    VIRIN: 201006-F-KY598-1141
    Resolution: 4674x3116
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift [Image 5 of 5], by A1C John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Air Traffic Control
    Tower
    86th Airlift Wing
    Airfield Management
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    ATC
    86 AW
    RAB
    professional airlift
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    GCA
    Ground Controlled Approach
    86th Operations Support Squadron
    86 OSS
    rapid mobility
    RAWS
    World’s Best Wing
    Radar Airfield Weather Systems
    COVID-19
    covid19eucom
    Airfield Operations Flight
    AOF

