U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Kenny, 86th Operations Support Squadron radar airfield weather systems supervisor, inspects the main modulation card for an Air Traffic Control Tower radio at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 8, 2020. RAWS maintains the electrical and mechanical components of the communications between air traffic controllers and aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)
|10.08.2020
|10.30.2020 07:59
|6408103
|201008-F-KY598-1095
|5042x3361
|1.84 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift
