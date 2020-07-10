Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift [Image 1 of 5]

    Ops Never Stops: 86th OSS secures rapid mobility, professional airlift

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.07.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 86th Operations Support Squadron Air Traffic Control Tower facilitate the flow of air traffic at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 7, 2020. Air Traffic Control is one of three sections of the Airfield Operations Flight, which comprises more than half of the 86th OSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class John R. Wright)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 07:58
    Photo ID: 6408098
    VIRIN: 201007-F-KY598-1015
    Resolution: 4643x2612
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    Air Traffic Control
    Tower
    86th Airlift Wing
    Airfield Management
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    ATC
    86 AW
    RAB
    professional airlift
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    GCA
    Ground Controlled Approach
    86th Operations Support Squadron
    86 OSS
    rapid mobility
    RAWS
    World’s Best Wing
    Radar Airfield Weather Systems
    COVID-19
    covid19eucom
    Airfield Operations Flight
    AOF

