U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists provide immediate care to a simulated patient at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACPs found the injured patient and were tasked with getting them medically evacuated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 23:15
|Photo ID:
|6407815
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-HP405-1034
|Resolution:
|7017x4887
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|BURNET, TX, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
