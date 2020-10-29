U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists provide immediate care to a simulated patient at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACPs found the injured patient and were tasked with getting them medically evacuated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:15 Photo ID: 6407815 VIRIN: 201029-F-HP405-1034 Resolution: 7017x4887 Size: 7.19 MB Location: BURNET, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.