    Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 6 of 15]

    Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020

    BURNET, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class William Rosado 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists provide immediate care to a simulated patient at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACPs found the injured patient and were tasked with getting them medically evacuated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 23:15
    Photo ID: 6407815
    VIRIN: 201029-F-HP405-1034
    Resolution: 7017x4887
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: BURNET, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    93 AGOW
    LC2020

