Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialists set up wires at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. This site tested TACPs ability to work together and establish radio signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

