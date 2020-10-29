Day 3, 4 of TACP Lightning Challenge 2020

A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) specialist sets up a ground cable connection for his radio at the 2020 TACP Lightning Challenge on Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020. TACPs hiked to this site which tested their abilities to effectively establish radio signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Rio Rosado)

