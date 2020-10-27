JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise

A soldier with Team 513, 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, and Indonesian Army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, discuss plans for approaching an objective during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

