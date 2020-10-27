JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise

A soldier with Team 513, 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo with Indonesian Army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

