    JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 13]

    JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A soldier with Team 513, 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade, poses for a photo with Indonesian Army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:19
    Photo ID: 6407607
    VIRIN: 201027-A-LU759-0048
    Resolution: 4840x3227
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

