An Indonesian Army soldier attached to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, looks out from a window as he pulls security during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:19 Photo ID: 6407616 VIRIN: 201027-A-LU759-0166 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 832.71 KB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.