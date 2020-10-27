Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    JRTC 21-01 Joint Live-Fire Exercise

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Indonesian Army soldiers attached to 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, rush from a cleared building during a live-fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, Oct. 27, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 19:19
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC
    Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Lethality
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

