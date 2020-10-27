Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6]

    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load medical equipment into a C-5M Super Galaxy Oct. 27, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th AES conducted training in the C-5M to gain familiarity on the aircraft. The 60th AES’ mission is to transport wounded Department of Defense personnel by military aircraft worldwide, and the unit currently has more than 64 members assigned to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6406913
    VIRIN: 201027-F-NP696-1221
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    readiness
    training
    60th Aeromedical Squadron

