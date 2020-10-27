C-5M Super Galaxies assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flight line Oct. 27, 2020. The C-5M is the largest military aircraft and is 247 feet long and 65 feet tall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6406908
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-NP696-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT