C-5M Super Galaxies assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flight line Oct. 27, 2020. The C-5M is the largest military aircraft and is 247 feet long and 65 feet tall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:22 Photo ID: 6406908 VIRIN: 201027-F-NP696-1008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.46 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.