    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 1 of 6]

    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    C-5M Super Galaxies assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, sit on the flight line Oct. 27, 2020. The C-5M is the largest military aircraft and is 247 feet long and 65 feet tall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6406908
    VIRIN: 201027-F-NP696-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    readiness
    training
    60th Aeromedical Squadron

