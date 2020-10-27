60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy

U.S. Airmen with the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron load medical equipment into a C-5M Super Galaxy Oct. 27, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th AES conducted training in the C-5M to gain familiarity on the aircraft. The 60th AES’ mission is to transport wounded Department of Defense personnel by military aircraft worldwide, and the unit currently has more than 64 members assigned to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6406912
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-NP696-1232
|Resolution:
|5462x3641
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
