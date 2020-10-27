Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 3 of 6]

    60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Vance Kendrick, 22nd Airlift Squadron flight engineer, supervises the opening of the front hatch on a C-5M Super Galaxy Oct. 27, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Kendrick’s role when supervising is to report any mishaps that may happen when the jet opens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.29.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6406910
    VIRIN: 201027-F-NP696-1139
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    This work, 60th AES train on C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    readiness
    training
    60th Aeromedical Squadron

