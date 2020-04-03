DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger”, of 1st Infantry Division, and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division, conducted a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 4. The ceremony marked the official assumption of the rotational mission in the Republic of Korea for the “Dagger” brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the completion of mission for the “Greywolf” brigade as they return home to Fort Hood, Texas.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

