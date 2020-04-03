DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION

Photo By Maj. Bryce Gatrell | The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger”, of 1st Infantry Division, and the 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Bryce Gatrell | The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger”, of 1st Infantry Division, and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division, conducted a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 4. The ceremony marked the official assumption of the rotational mission in the Republic of Korea for the “Dagger” brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the completion of mission for the “Greywolf” brigade as they return home to Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger", of 1st Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division, conducted a transfer of authority ceremony here on March 4.



The ceremony marked the official assumption of the rotational mission in the Republic of Korea for the “Dagger” brigade from Fort Riley, Kansas, and the completion of mission for the “Greywolf” brigade as they return home to Fort Hood, Texas.



“We are honored to lead the most lethal Armored Brigade Combat Team in our Army,” said Col. Thomas Murtha, commander of the 2nd ABCT, 1st Inf. Div.



"We are proud to join the incredible 2nd Infantry Division team.”



The 2ABCT, 1st Inf. Div. replaced the 3ABCT, 1st Cav. Div., as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Southeast Asia partners and allies. “Dagger” brigade’s relief in place with “Greywolf” brigade is a routine heel-to-toe rotation of an ABCT to Korea. These rotational forces ensure Korea maintains the capabilities of a combat-ready ABCT on the peninsula.



In preparation for their rotational deployment, “Dagger” Soldiers underwent months of readiness exercises, which included numerous home-station gunneries and a rigorous rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.



Soldiers from the “Dagger” brigade began arriving here, in late January to begin their rotation. The brigade will spend the next nine months training together with their Korean allies and continue to build relationships with the citizens of the Republic of Korea.



In total, the brigade deployed approximately 3,500 Soldiers and over 200 tracked vehicles to include Abrams Tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and Paladin Self-Propelled Howitzers for the rotation. Their arrival marks the eighth rotational unit to the Republic of Korea.



"Dagger Brigade Soldiers are well-trained and ready to support

any mission our nation asks of them," Murtha said.



"We are excited about our rotation to the Republic of Korea and look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies.”



STORY BY

MAJ. BRYCE GATRELL

2/1 ID PUBLIC AFFAIRS