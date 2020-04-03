Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION

    DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2020

    Photo by Maj. Bryce Gatrell 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger", of 1st Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 4. The “Dagger” brigade replaced the “Greywolf” brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Southeast Asia partners and allies.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

