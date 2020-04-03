DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION

The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger", of 1st Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 4. The “Dagger” brigade replaced the “Greywolf” brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Southeast Asia partners and allies.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)
