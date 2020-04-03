The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Dagger", of 1st Infantry Division and the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, "Greywolf", of 1st Cavalry Division conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, March 4. The “Dagger” brigade replaced the “Greywolf” brigade, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Southeast Asia partners and allies.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Simon McTizic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 21:45 Photo ID: 6406169 VIRIN: 200304-A-QE526-1024 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.53 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAGGER BRIGADE ASSUMES 2ND INFANTRY DIVISION ROTATIONAL MISSION [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Bryce Gatrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.