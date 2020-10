U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Christopher Moreno, Seabee Diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) conducts a visual inspection of a section of steel cable on Oct. 5, 2020 off the coast of San Clemente Island, Calif. UCT 2, homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:39 Photo ID: 6405942 VIRIN: 201005-N-XP368-192 Resolution: 975x548 Size: 168.15 KB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDDC SCI INSPECTION 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.