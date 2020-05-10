Construction Dive Detachment CHARLIE San Clemente Island INSPECTION 2020

Homeport News Article,



On Sept. 29, 2020, the Wilson Cove Pier on San Clemente Island, Calif. was struck by a barge and sustained damage above the waterline. Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT TWO) Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) rapidly responded for emergent tasking to determine if the pier was operational to support the arrival of critical fuel barge scheduled the same week. The CDD was tasked with conducting a Level II waterfront facility inspection of the pier and surrounding seabed to determine if the pier had additional damage below the waterline, and to identify possible hazards to navigation that could have been created by debris from the collision.



The urgent nature of this project required an aggressive deployment and work timeline. Eight personnel from CDD/C were tasked and deployed on Oct. 5, 2020, and returned to homeport on Oct. 6, 2020. CDD/C was able to accomplish their inspection and assessment with less than 24 hours on the ground. The successful completion of this inspection contributed to the operational readiness of the U.S. Navy facilities on San Clemente Island and demonstrated the expertise and flexibility of UCT TWO.



“This mission highlighted UCT TWO’s ability to rapidly respond to a Combatant Commander’s request to perform highly technical evaluation of maritime infrastructure and provide an expert assessment to enable operations,” said Ens. Daniel Nick, the Officer in Charge of CDD/C.



A Level II inspection involves the use of Non-Destructive Testing methods (NDT) such as removal of marine growth, material thickness tests, material hardness tests, and structural measurements. CDD/C utilized visual inspection techniques, measurements, and underwater metal thickness probes. To locate any possible obstructions on the seabed, CDD/C performed a multi-beam hydrographic survey in the vicinity of the pier. A hydrographic survey utilizes sonar and GPS data to create a 3-D map of the seabed.





Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2), homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. UCT 2 is an ECH V afloat command assigned under administrative control to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and Naval Construction Group ONE (NCG 1) and under the operational control of fleet commanders when Construction Diving Detachments (CDD) are forward deployed. UCT 2 forces are combat ready, mobile forces, specially trained to directly support fleet, joint, coalition, interagency, homeland defense, and contingency operations by carrying out missions across the range of military operations, operating afloat or ashore within the continental United States (CONUS) or outside the continental United States (OCONUS), along the conflict continuum.

