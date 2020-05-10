U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison, Seabee Diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) uses an ultrasonic tester to determine the thickness of a section of metal sheet pile beneath a pier on Oct. 5, 2020 at San Clemente Island, Calif. UCT 2, homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Christopher Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:39 Photo ID: 6405940 VIRIN: 201005-N-XP368-840 Resolution: 975x731 Size: 159.11 KB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CDDC SCI INSPECTION 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.