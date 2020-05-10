Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDDC SCI INSPECTION 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    CDDC SCI INSPECTION 2020

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Chatman 

    Underwater Construction Team 2

    U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison, Seabee Diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) enters the water to conduct a pier assessment on Oct. 5, 2020 at San Clemente Island, Calif. UCT 2, homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. . (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Christopher Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 16:39
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Construction Dive Detachment CHARLIE San Clemente Island INSPECTION 2020

