CDDC SCI INSPECTION 2020

U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Cedric Ellison, Seabee Diver assigned to Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT 2) Construction Diving Detachment Charlie (CDD/C) enters the water to conduct a pier assessment on Oct. 5, 2020 at San Clemente Island, Calif. UCT 2, homeported in Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Navy and Marine Corps operations across the Pacific region. . (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Christopher Moreno)

