Lance Corporal Christopher Garcia, Communications Department network transport Marine, works strategically with a pitchfork to remove the largest tumbleweed on base by himself as other volunteers tackle other areas, cleaning up Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 29.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6405491
|VIRIN:
|200829-M-DU308-564
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|654.21 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
LEAVE A COMMENT