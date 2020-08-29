Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

Lance Corporal Christopher Garcia, Communications Department network transport Marine, works strategically with a pitchfork to remove the largest tumbleweed on base by himself as other volunteers tackle other areas, cleaning up Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 29.

