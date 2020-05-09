Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

After hours of volunteer work, Marines and civilians cleared truckloads of tumbleweeds from roadways aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Sept. 5. They also removed trash, debris, other weeds, and painted signs and poles around the base.

Date Taken: 09.05.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CO, US