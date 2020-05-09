After hours of volunteer work, Marines and civilians cleared truckloads of tumbleweeds from roadways aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Sept. 5. They also removed trash, debris, other weeds, and painted signs and poles around the base.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6405487
|VIRIN:
|200905-M-DU308-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|387.99 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
LEAVE A COMMENT