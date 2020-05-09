Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals [Image 3 of 4]

    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

    MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Photo by Keith Hayes 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Lance Corporal Christopher Garcia, Communications was among several Marines and civilian volunteers Saturday to assist with base beautification projects aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 29.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 12:00
    Photo ID: 6405489
    VIRIN: 200905-M-DU308-005
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 315.07 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals [Image 4 of 4], by Keith Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    #VolunteerDay #MCLBBarstow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT