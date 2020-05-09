Lance Corporal Christopher Garcia, Communications was among several Marines and civilian volunteers Saturday to assist with base beautification projects aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Aug. 29.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6405489
|VIRIN:
|200905-M-DU308-005
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|315.07 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE BARSTOW, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Marines and civilians volunteer to tackle base beautification goals
